Poll Shows majority Disapprove of Trump’s Performance

A new poll suggests many Americans remain focused on rising living expenses as they assess President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

The survey also explored public attitudes toward recent military actions and other major policy issues, revealing a divided political landscape.

Results indicate that economic concerns remain the dominant issue for voters, reports UNILAD.

Cost of living concerns

According to the Fox News poll cited by UNILAD, half of respondents said the cost of living is currently the country’s most important issue.

Other concerns mentioned included government spending (18 percent), jobs (10 percent), income equality (nine percent) and tariffs (eight percent). Taxes were cited by four percent of those surveyed.

The findings highlight how inflation and everyday expenses continue to shape voter priorities more than a year into Trump’s second presidency.

Views on Iran strikes

The survey also examined public reaction to Trump’s decision to launch military strikes against Iran.

About 27 percent of respondents said they supported the attacks, while 43 percent disapproved. Another 29 percent said they were unsure.

Opinions differed strongly by political affiliation, with roughly three-quarters of Democrats opposing the strikes while a majority of Republicans supported them.

Overall approval

When asked about Trump’s overall job performance, a majority of respondents expressed dissatisfaction.

The Fox News survey of 1,004 registered voters, conducted from February 28 to March 2, found that 57 percent disapproved of the president’s performance while about 43 percent approved.

Nearly two-thirds of voters also said Trump was focusing on the wrong issues.

Political divide

The poll showed a sharp split between supporters of the two main parties.

Almost all Democrats surveyed said they disapproved of Trump’s presidency, while Republican voters largely backed him, giving the president an approval rating of 87 percent.

Trump received stronger support on border security, where a slight majority approved of his handling of the issue.

White House response

White House spokesperson Davis Ingle responded to the results by comparing Trump’s approval ratings with those of earlier presidents.

“According to the RealClearPolitics average, President Trump is enjoying a higher approval rating than former Presidents Obama and Bush at this point in their second term, with much more hostile media coverage,” he said.

Trump himself also commented on polling numbers last month on Truth Social, writing: “The highest Poll Numbers I have ever received.”

“Obviously, people like a strong and powerful Country, with the best economy, EVER!”

