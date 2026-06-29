New student loan limits and repayment structures set to begin Wednesday

Financing a university education has long been viewed as a path to a secure future.

For decades, families have relied on government support to manage the overwhelming costs of higher learning. Now, a sweeping legislative shift is about to transform household budgets, reports NBC News.

A massive restructuring

A massive overhaul of the federal lending system takes effect this week. Borrowers face tough changes. They must prepare for higher monthly bills, stricter loan limits, and fewer payment options.

According to NBC News, the changes stem from a policy package signed by President Donald Trump. Some individuals will see little difference. However, advisors warn that lower-income households will bear the brunt of the modifications.

The administration is also transferring the student aid program from the Education Department to the Treasury Department. Officials argue the Treasury is better equipped to recover defaulted debts.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon expressed strong confidence in the transition. McMahon said the administration is “confident that American students, borrowers, and taxpayers will finally have functioning programs after decades of mismanagement.”

Soaring monthly bills

Advocacy groups fear the sudden policy pivot will trigger widespread distress. The new rules eliminate the popular, borrower-friendly repayment options established under the previous administration.

For many, the impact is staggering. NBC News highlighted borrower Lori Correa, a single mother whose estimated monthly bills will skyrocket from $150 to $713 under the updated system.

Correa is in knots over her $200,000 debt balance. “But I was sold a dream. It feels like now, if you are a normal, average person just trying to make it, you’re not going to,” Correa said.

Legal experts also worry. Kyra Taylor, an attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, stated: “I think simplification is a good goal, but it has to be affordable to families. If it’s not, then we’re going to see an increase in borrowers who go into default.”

Caps and discounts

The new regulations introduce strict lifetime borrowing limits. Federal student loans will now be capped at $257,500. Graduate and professional students face tight annual restrictions.

Concurrently, interest rates are climbing to their highest points in years. Graduate rates are hitting 8.07 percent. To help, the government is offering a temporary interest reduction for automated billing.

Critics argue a minor discount does little to offset the broader financial pain. Aissa Canchola Bañez, policy director of Protect Borrowers, described the discount as “essentially a Band-Aid on a bullet wound.”

Sources: NBC News