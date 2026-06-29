Russian missile strike rips through a private Dnipro business, killing four and injuring dozens

A Russian high-speed missile strike has targeted a private business in Dnipro, killing four people and wounding 21 others. The mid-morning attack, which left several victims in serious condition, follows a similar deadly strike on civilian infrastructure in the region just days prior.

A devastating mid-morning missile strike has torn through a civilian enterprise in the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, leaving multiple casualties and extensive destruction. The targeted attack marks yet another deadly assault on civilian infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region, highlighting the ongoing threat faced by urban centers far from the active front lines.

A sudden strike on a civilian workplace

The air raid sirens gave residents little time to seek shelter before the blast shook the city around 10:25 AM. Moments earlier, Ukraine’s Air Force had issued an urgent warning regarding a high-speed target screaming toward Dnipro. The projectile slammed directly into a private enterprise, igniting a massive blaze and tearing through nearby buildings and parked vehicles.

According to live updates reported by UNITED24 Media, the official casualty count rapidly climbed as rescue workers combed through the burning wreckage.

Oleksandr Hanzha, the Head of the Regional Military Administration, confirmed that the missile strike killed four people and wounded at least 21 others. Among the injured, five men ranging in age from 22 to 59 are currently hospitalized in serious condition as medical teams fight to save their lives.

Escalating attacks on regional infrastructure

This latest tragedy follows a highly volatile week for the broader Dnipropetrovsk province. Just days prior on June 23, a similar Russian ballistic missile strike devastated a civilian infrastructure facility in nearby Kryvyi Rih. That attack killed three people and injured 23 others, heavily crippling local industrial capabilities and shattering residential neighborhoods.

The repeated targeting of cities like Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih underscores a deliberate strategy to disrupt daily life, destroy local economic hubs, and terrorize the civilian population.

As regional emergency services work to clear the rubble and restore safety to the area, the local government has once again urged residents to strictly heed air raid warnings as the threat of high-speed missile salvos remains incredibly high.