New UN commission report accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

International law aims to protect the most vulnerable during brutal conflicts.

Yet as modern warfare intensifies, global watchdogs struggle to enforce basic human rights. According to DR News, a shocking new assessment from a major international panel has just ignited a fierce legal battle over the protection of young lives.

Future under fire

A new report from a UN-linked commission alleges that Israel has intentionally targeted Palestinian children, committing genocide and war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank.

The investigation was conducted by the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Human Rights Situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

According to DR News, the panel claimed that Israeli forces “have deliberately carried out acts that have caused the death and serious physical and psychological harm to hundreds of thousands of Palestinian children.”

The report notes that these lethal actions persisted even after a ceasefire was brokered in October 2025.

A calculated strategy

Investigators believe there is “reasonable reason to conclude” that the military actions “form part of a deliberate strategy to destroy the future of the Palestinians in Gaza by targeting their children.”

The document claims forces targeted children using precision snipers and drones, while striking schools and crowded displacement camps.

The panel also states that assaults on newborn wards have “systematically undermined children’s access to life-saving treatment, thereby weakening their survival as a protected group.”

The report also accuses Israel of using starvation as a weapon, causing severe malnutrition by blocking vital aid shipments.

Sharp rejection

Israel has completely dismissed the accusations, calling the investigative body highly biased.

A statement from the Israeli Foreign Ministry declared that the report is a “propaganda piece” and labeled it “outrageous.”

The ministry added that the commission is a “fundamentally flawed mechanism whose purpose is to single out and demonize Israel rather than seek the truth.”

Israeli officials also criticized the authors for ignoring Hamas’s actions, claiming the report “hides clear evidence of terrorist acts.”

Mounting legal battles

The ongoing war has sparked vast international legal action. The Gaza Health Ministry reports that over 73,035 people have died since October 2023, including more than 21,280 children.

South Africa launched a separate genocide case at the International Court of Justice back in 2023.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court previously issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Tensions reached a new peak recently when Israel cut off contact with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres over blacklisting decisions.

Sources: DR News, Reuters