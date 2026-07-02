Nord Stream sabotage: First charges filed in Germany against suspect

The suspect denies any involvement.

In 2022, blasts ruptured three of four key pipelines in the Baltic Sea.

The Nord Stream pipelines, as they are called, released unprecedented amounts of methane into the sea and subsequently the atmosphere, while also disrupting the Russian-European energy supply.

Since then, authorities in several countries have investigated the sabotage. Now, the first charges have been filed, as German prosecutors have officially charged a Ukrainian national over the dramatic destruction.

Denies any involvement

German media outlets report that the suspect, identified only as Serhii K due to local privacy laws, allegedly coordinated the entire operation. He was previously arrested in Italy and transferred to Germany late last year.

He denies any involvement.

According to the German public broadcaster DW, authorities accuse the man of leading a seven-person team. Investigators allege that they used a sailing yacht named Andromeda to place explosives on the multibillion-dollar infrastructure.

A delicate alliance

The legal move carries significant diplomatic risks. Germany is the largest European provider of military aid to Ukraine, making the prosecution highly sensitive for both nations.

Many Ukrainians view the destruction of the pipelines as a heroic act that cut off a major revenue stream for Russia. Reuters reported that the suspect was a Ukrainian special forces officer at the time of the attack.

The law firm representing the accused confirmed that the indictment was filed on Wednesday. However, federal prosecutors are keeping tight-lipped about the exact charges.

No evidence of state involvement

While Western nations initially suspected Russia, and Moscow pointed fingers at the West, no evidence has officially linked any government to the plot.

Investigators are focusing heavily on independent networks.

A second Ukrainian suspect was later detained near Warsaw on a separate German warrant. As the legal process moves forward in Germany, the case will test the limits of international cooperation during wartime.