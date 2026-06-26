The true cost of conflict is rarely measured just by ruined buildings.

Deep scars form far away from the front lines. Now, a heartbreaking diplomatic update reveals the immense struggle to bring a nation’s youngest citizens back home, reports UNITED24 Media.

A cruel trade

During tense peace talks, the fate of separated families hung in the balance. Ukrainian officials brought a list of concrete names to the table, hoping for a quick release. But they faced a massive roadblock.

According to United24 Media, first lady Olena Zelenska revealed that Moscow wants to trade displaced youths like captured combatants. Ukraine had asked for 300 youngsters whose locations were fully verified.

Zelenska shared the chilling reality of those talks with the British newspaper The Sun on June 24.

“Russians also considered children to be their prisoners. The round of negotiations in Turkey in Instanbul and the Ukrainian side tried to include the topic of illegal removal of the children in the dialogue in order to get at least some of the children to return them to Ukraine. A list of verified names of children was given about 300 children who we know exactly where they are in Russia… However, they really believe that the children they have kidnapped to be their prisoners,” she said.

Behind the curtains

Official estimates suggest at least 20,000 young people have been taken. Without their safe return, the first lady stressed that a lasting peace is entirely impossible.

“The issue of children often remains behind the curtains. I’d really like this issue to be heard more loudly. For many of our children, the war has already become a background of their lives,” she told The Sun.

The problem runs deep. Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance reported that teenagers are sent to defense camps under the guise of free holidays. Once there, they face intense combat training and political propaganda.

A painful legacy

The mental toll on the survivors is immense. To fight this, Zelenska insists the government will deploy every available resource to help them recover.

“We should not let this next generation of Ukrainian children to be called the ‘generation of children of war.’ We strive to do everything possible to reduce all the consequences that may follow this war,” she stated.

Meanwhile, physical dangers persist. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and human rights commissioner Dmytro Lubinets, at least 707 young people have been killed since the invasion started.

Sources: United24Media, The Sun, Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance