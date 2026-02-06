Prince Andrew faces humbling new life after Royal Lodge exit

Prince Andrew’s latest move has exposed how far his standing has fallen within royal institutions. Reports suggest growing unease among estate staff, with many unwilling to work for him, leaving the disgraced royal facing daily realities he has never encountered before.

Others are reading now

The situation highlights the personal and institutional consequences now surrounding the Duke of York, reports the Express.

Staff unease

According to reports, employees on King Charles’s Norfolk estate have been told they are not required to work for Andrew if they feel uncomfortable. Several have already declined.

A source told The Sun there was a “long list” of staff unwilling to serve him, adding that there is widespread discomfort because Andrew is now viewed as “a total pariah”.

The same source said concerns extend beyond the immediate future, with fears that temporary arrangements could become permanent if he is allowed to settle in.

Skeleton support

With so many staff stepping away, Andrew is said to be left with only a minimal team. That reduction is expected to force him to take on basic household tasks himself.

Also read

“It will likely be a skeleton staff at best,” a source said. They added that for the “first time in his life” Andrew may have to open the front door on his own.

The shift marks a stark contrast with the level of service he previously enjoyed as a senior working royal.

Why it matters

The withdrawal of staff is seen as part of a broader effort to distance royal institutions from Andrew amid renewed scrutiny linked to Jeffrey Epstein, allegations the prince continues to deny.

His reduced support network is viewed by some as a clear signal that tolerance within the royal household has reached its limits.

Quiet relocation

Andrew, 65, has now left the 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor and travelled to Norfolk, where he is staying temporarily at Wood Farm Cottage. The move reportedly took place earlier than expected.

Also read

He is expected to relocate permanently to Marsh Farm on the estate once renovations are completed, with reports suggesting this could happen in early April.

Sources: The Express, The Sun