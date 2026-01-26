Protestor allegedly bit off Homeland Security agent’s finger in Minnesota

It happened just hours after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti.

A violent confrontation in Minneapolis allegedly left a federal officer seriously injured, unfolding on the same day a fatal shooting by a federal agent sparked anger and unrest across the city.

Authorities say the two incidents, though separate, occurred within hours of each other and intensified already heightened tensions.

Clashes and claims

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said in a social media post: “In Minneapolis, these rioters attacked our law enforcement officer and one of them bit off our HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) officer’s finger.”

She added: “He will lose his finger.”

McLaughlin also shared images of two people described as suspects, along with a photograph showing a severed finger in a container.

She did not provide any additional information about the incident, which has not been independently verified.

Fatal shooting earlier

The violence followed the fatal shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old American citizen and intensive care nurse, earlier the same day.

DHS said Pretti was shot by a federal agent after he “violently resisted” attempts to disarm him.

That narrative is highly disputed, however. CNN and The New York Times have analyzed the video of the shooting, and they conclude that the footage show federal officers taking away Prettis gun from him before firing the fatal shots.

Pretti had a concealed carry permit, required if you want to carry a gun in Minnesota.

“Call 911!”

Video circulating online shows chaotic scenes moments before the shooting. In one clip, a woman shouts: “That is police brutality! They are hitting that observer! They are kicking him in the face!”

Seconds later, a gunshot is heard. The woman then cries: “They have shot a man. They have shot a legal observer,” before urging someone nearby: “Call 911, call 911.”

Officials have not said whether the biting incident was directly connected to the shooting. Civil unrest has continued as investigations into both events move forward.

You can see the post from Tricia McLaughlin on X here (opens new tab). Warning: Graphic content.

Sources: X, CNN, New York Times