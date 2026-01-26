Chocolate bars recalled across US

Check your chocolate.

Others are reading now

Spring & Mulberry announced on January 14 that it has expanded its voluntary recall of chocolate products, according to a notice published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The company said additional flavors are now included after possible Salmonella contamination was identified.

The affected chocolates have been sold nationwide, both online and through select retailers, since September 15, 2025.

All recalled products can be identified by the Spring & Mulberry brand name, the specific flavor, a lot code, and the color of the box. The lot code is printed on the back of the outer packaging and the inner wrapper.

Affected products

The expanded recall includes the following flavors and lot numbers:

Also read

Earl Grey (#025258)

Lavender Rose (#025259, #025260)

Mango Chili (#025283)

Mint Leaf (#025255)

Mixed Berry (#025275, #025281, #025337)

Mulberry Fennel (#025345)

Pecan Date (#025261, #025265, #025267, #025268, #025339, #025343)

Pure Dark Minis (#025273)

Consumers are being asked to carefully match both the flavor name and lot code before deciding whether their product is affected.

Health risks explained

According to the FDA notice, Salmonella can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections” in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says symptoms can include watery diarrhea that may contain blood or mucus, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite.

Symptoms usually appear between six hours and six days after exposure and can last up to a week.

Also read

In rare cases, the CDC warns that infection “can spread to urine, blood, bones, joints, the brain or other internal organs.”

No illnesses reported

Spring & Mulberry said no illnesses or adverse health effects have been confirmed so far. The company said it was alerted to the issue after a contract manufacturer carried out routine third-party testing and found Salmonella in finished products.

Customers who purchased the affected chocolates are advised not to eat them and to dispose of them immediately.

Refunds or replacement products can be requested by emailing recalls@springandmulberry.com and providing a photo showing the lot code.

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention