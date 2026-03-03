“Public execution is the only solution for animals like you” – Pardoned Jan. 6 rioter charged with threatening police officer

He was one of the 1500 people pardoned by Donald Trump.

A man once in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is again facing legal trouble, NBC News reports.

However, this time, he is not facing legal trouble because of what happened on January 6, 2021.

But the case still has a lot to do with that day.

Anniversary confrontation

Jake Lang, who was pardoned earlier this year, has been charged with making threatening statements against a Metropolitan Police officer he encountered during the 2021 riot.

According to charging documents filed in D.C. Superior Court, Lang confronted Metropolitan Police Cmdr. Jason Bagshaw during a Jan. 6 anniversary gathering near the Capitol.

Prosecutors allege Lang pointed at Bagshaw and said he should be “put down like a dead dog” and “hung.” He is also accused of telling the officer, “Public execution is the only solution for animals like you,” and that he should be dragged “out by his ankles” and thrown “in the Potomac.”

Authorities contend the remarks amounted to criminal threats. Lang has been charged with a misdemeanor offense.

The encounter was recorded and has since circulated on social media. Article continues below.

Court proceedings ahead

A warrant was issued Friday, and Lang was arraigned Saturday, where he pleaded not guilty. A status hearing is scheduled for March 24.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, which prosecutes both federal and local crimes in Washington, declined to comment. Lang’s attorney, James Thomas Ryan, also declined to comment.

A stay-away order has been imposed, though specific terms were not immediately available.

Past at the capitol

Lang was among the rioters involved in the violent clashes at the Capitol’s lower west tunnel on Jan. 6, 2021.

Video evidence, including cellphone, body camera and surveillance footage, documented Lang’s actions that day. He later described the crowd on Instagram as “an organized unit of patriots trying to take on tyrants.”

Although a judge cited “very strong” evidence and Lang’s “overt expressions of willingness to use violence in the future” in ordering him held before trial, his case never reached a verdict. He was among more than 1,500 defendants pardoned after Trump returned to office in January 2025.

