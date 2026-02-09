Putin betrayed by ally as his ghost fleet becomes a target

What appeared to be a routine enforcement action is now being seen as a setback for one of Russia’s most sensitive economic lifelines.

The Indian Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard seized three oil tankers off the coast of Mumbai on February 6, according to Indian Coast Guard statements. The vessels were stopped during a joint operation and escorted to Mumbai port for further investigation.

Indian military officials said the tankers were “carrying oil from conflict-affected regions” and were conducting ship-to-ship transfers at sea in order to “avoid paying customs duties.”

The Times of India reported that authorities are now examining ownership, cargo origins and financial links.

The ships were identified as AL JAFZIA, ASPHALT STAR and STELLAR RUBY.

Sanctions and ties

According to Iran International, the detained tankers have links to Iran, with at least one vessel sailing under the Iranian flag. Several sources said all three ships are subject to U.S. sanctions.

Some analysts cited by regional media have also linked the vessels to Russia’s so-called “ghost fleet,” a network of tankers used to move oil while evading sanctions imposed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

If confirmed, the seizures would mark a rare and public step by India against shipping networks connected to sanctioned oil exports.

Trade shift backdrop

The operation followed closely after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new trade deal with India that cuts tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%. Trump later said he was also canceling “punitive” tariffs imposed last year over India’s purchases of Russian oil.

According to Trump, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to reduce dependence on Russian raw materials. Russian oil had accounted for more than 30% of India’s market after the war in Ukraine began.

The White House has not commented on whether the tanker seizures were linked to the trade discussions.

Falling oil imports

Data cited by Bloomberg showed that India cut purchases of Russian oil by about a third in December compared with the summer, reducing imports to around 1.2 to 1.3 million barrels per day.

In January, deliveries slipped further to about 1.1 million barrels per day, according to estimates from Kpler.

Reuters reported that India’s state-owned refiners Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum, along with private firm Reliance Industries, have stopped accepting offers for Russian oil deliveries scheduled for March and April.

