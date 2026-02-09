Prince William and Princess Kate break their silence on Epstein-files

The former prince Andrew, now known as Mountbatten-Windsor, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have broken their public silence as fresh disclosures linked to Jeffrey Epstein prompt renewed attention on the Royal Family.

The brief statement, cited by the BBC, AP News, ABC Australia and more lands at a sensitive moment for the monarchy, with diplomatic duties ahead and growing calls for clarity over how the family responds to the unfolding revelations.

Palace reaction

A Kensington Palace spokesperson cited by the BBC said Prince William and Princess Catherine were “deeply concerned” by the latest developments and stressed their focus on those harmed.

The comment marked their first public response since the newest tranche of material emerged in the United States.

A royal spokesperson said: “I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

While the statement did not name Epstein or any member of the Royal Family, its timing was widely seen as deliberate, issued as scrutiny sharpened around Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s past ties.

Diplomatic backdrop

The message was released as Prince William prepared for an official visit to Saudi Arabia, a trip viewed as diplomatically important. Palace aides are aware that headlines linked to Epstein risk overshadowing official engagements, according to reporting by the BBC.

The intervention appears aimed at acknowledging public concern without expanding into detailed comment. It is not expected to end questions about how the Royal Family has handled the fallout from Andrew’s association with Epstein.

Documents and allegations

Among the US filings are emails attributed to Ghislaine Maxwell that appear to confirm the authenticity of a photograph showing Mountbatten-Windsor with Giuffre, an image he had previously questioned. Giuffre alleged she was trafficked to him as a teenager, a claim he has always denied.

Thames Valley Police said it is assessing allegations, reported by the BBC, from a second woman who claims Epstein sent her to the UK for an encounter in 2010.

Other emails cited in the documents appear to show Mountbatten-Windsor sharing confidential details from trade envoy trips with Epstein, raising questions about adherence to official guidance.

Sources: BBC, AP, ABC Australia, Reuters