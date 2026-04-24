Putin responds to Russians’ complaints about mobile outages for the first time

Would you accept that explanation?

Putin is now beginning to publicly address a problem that has quietly disrupted daily routines: mobile service outages.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Vladimir Putin raised the issue at a government meeting on April 23, focusing on domestic challenges linked to mobile internet restrictions.

He said residents in major cities and border regions are facing difficulties during what officials describe as “terrorist attacks.”

This term is commonly used by the Kremlin to refer to Ukraine’s long-range strikes on Russian military and industrial facilities.

Putin emphasized that safeguarding civilians remains the priority, presenting the outages as a necessary measure.

Security justification

He warned that notifying the public in advance about shutdowns could pose security risks. At the same time, he called for greater clarity afterward to explain why restrictions were imposed.

Authorities have repeatedly pointed to Ukrainian drone and missile attacks as grounds for limiting mobile connectivity.

The disruptions have affected everyday life, including access to banking, transport, and other essential digital services.

Limited concessions

Putin instructed officials to ease some of the impact by ensuring certain services remain available during outages. He also proposed expanding fixed communication infrastructure in areas near the border.

ISW notes that this is the first time Putin has directly acknowledged the issue, following earlier remarks by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov in March 2026.

Increasing effects of the war

According to ISW, the acknowledgment may reflect rising public concern as the war in Ukraine increasingly affects life inside Russia.

Analysts suggest it may also help justify continued restrictions as part of broader information controls.

Sources: Institute for the Study of War, Reuters, The Moscow Times