New study challenges Ozempic “no effort” myth

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A study published in the journal Sports Medicine suggests that people using GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic still need regular exercise to achieve the best outcomes.

According to Outside Online, the research followed participants using similar medications, including Victoza and Saxenda, over a year.

The results showed that combining exercise with medication produced the strongest improvements. Those who relied solely on the drugs saw weaker outcomes, while inactivity delivered the poorest results.

Exercise still key

The study involved 193 adults aged between 18 and 65, Outside Online reported. Participants were split between those who followed an exercise plan and those who did not.

The fitness programme included two weekly group sessions featuring cycling intervals and circuit training, alongside two additional independent workouts.

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Many chose activities such as running or cycling.

Researchers found that participants who exercised alongside taking GLP-1 drugs experienced better overall health outcomes than those who skipped physical activity.

Serious concerns raised

Separately, concerns have also emerged over rare but severe side effects linked to the medication. According to LADbible, a 63-year-old man in Maryland lost his vision after taking Ozempic.

Todd Engel developed non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION), a condition that caused permanent blindness. He had been using the drug since 2023 to manage type 2 diabetes.

“The worst part is that I can no longer see my beautiful wife’s face again – or the faces of my grandchildren. Had I known it could lead to sudden and permanent blindness, I never would have taken this drug,” Engel told LADbible.

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Family impact described

His attorney Jonathan Orent said: “Irreversible blindness is not side effect. It’s a life-altering injury.”

Engel’s wife Shelley described the wider toll on the family in comments reported by The Independent. “It’s heartbreaking when our little grandkids have to take his hand and lead him around.”

“He can’t drive and he can’t work, which is major, he can’t play ball. It breaks my heart, but my life has changed. Our whole family’s life, everything has changed completely. He can’t play with our grandkids. Everything in our house has been rearranged and organised.”

Sources: Outside Online, Sports Medicine, LADbible, The Independent