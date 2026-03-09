Putin’s health questioned again after new footage shows him “struggling to sit upright”

Putin appeared to struggle to sit straight in a new Kremlin video.

Others are reading now

Fresh Kremlin footage of Russian President Vladimir Putin has reignited debate about his health, after observers noticed signs that he appeared uncomfortable during recent public appearances.

Some analysts say the images show the 72-year-old leader struggling to sit upright during meetings, while others argue the speculation has been exaggerated or fueled by rumors circulating online.

The discussion began after official Kremlin images showed Putin meeting with regional governors and military officials.

In several clips, the Russian president appears to grip the edge of a desk or the arm of his chair while seated.

Some observers have suggested the movements may indicate attempts to steady himself or hide tremors.

Also read

Others have pointed to what they describe as stiff posture and a slightly swollen facial appearance.

Body double claims

The footage has also revived long-running conspiracy theories about the use of body doubles.

Some critics claim the man appearing in public may not always be the real Putin but a stand-in meant to maintain the appearance of stability in Russia’s leadership.

These claims have circulated online for several years but have never been confirmed.

Long-running rumors

Speculation about Putin’s health has persisted since the early 2020s.

Also read

In 2023, a Telegram channel known as General SVR claimed the Russian leader had died and been replaced by a body double following serious health problems.

The Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed such claims as false.

Officials have described the rumors as “absurd” and “pure fiction.”

The claims have not been independently verified.

Sources: Kremlin footage, General SVR Telegram channel reports, Daily Star