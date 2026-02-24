Putin’s MAX messenger app banned in the Russian army due to “insufficient security”

The communication problems among the Russians has enabled Ukriane to regain hundreds of square kilometres of territory.

It caused an uproar in Russia when the country’s communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, throttled traffic to the most popular messaging app in Russia, Telegram.

Later the same week, Meta-owned WhatsApp reported that the Russian state was attempting to completely block the service in Russia.

The following week, Russian media reported that Roskomnadzor planned to fully block Telegram starting April 1, instead urging Russians to begin using the state-run messaging app MAX.

The alleged Telegram ban quickly drew criticism from both Russian military bloggers and soldiers, as they slammed the Kremlin for gambling with the Russian Armed Forces’ ability to communicate along the front line (Telegram is widely used within Russian ranks).

On February 20, Roskomnadzor alleged that Telegram had facilitated the leaking of Russians’ personal data to so-called “probiva” services. The Interior Ministry said such platforms had been linked to terrorist acts.

But apparently, the Russian alternative is just as bad, if not worse.

MAX not secure enough

The independent Russian outlet Mediazona, citing the pro-war Z-channel Fighterbomber, reported that Russian troops deployed in Ukraine were instructed not to install or use the state-run messaging app MAX.

The blogger cited unnamed sources and wrote: “The Lao troops (a Russian euphemism – TMT) received orders banning the use and installation of the world’s most secure national messenger on devices with advanced multimedia capabilities.”

Mediazona reported that one of its sources confirmed the restriction applies to both soldiers and officers. The source said the platform was deemed “insufficiently secure.”

Fighterbomber added that personnel would soon receive a separate, standardized communications program intended for frontline use, though no details were provided about the system or when it would be rolled out.

Communications in shambles

Communication among Russian forces is reportedly marred by problems following the denial of access to the Starlink network.

The global internet service, owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, was allegedly used by Russia to communicate and guide drones in attacks on Ukraine using unauthorized terminals obtained through third parties.

Ukraine contacted Elon Musk to ask him to shut down access to the network except for authorized terminals, and since then, Ukraine has reportedly been able to use the lack of Russian communications to regain more than 200 square kilometres of territory.

Sources: The Moscow Times, Mediazona, Institute for the Study of War