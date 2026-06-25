Republican congressman suddenly reappears after 113 days missing

His sudden disappearance sparked endless questions across Capitol Hill.

When a public figure steps out of the spotlight, rumors usually fill the void.

Citizens expect their elected leaders to consistently show up for work. But sometimes, a politician simply vanishes.

A sudden return

For nearly four months, the whereabouts of a New Jersey congressman remained a total mystery. Tom Kean Jr left Washington in early March. He missed over a hundred critical floor votes during his lengthy absence.

That long streak finally ended on Wednesday night. A reporter for The New York Times spotted the 57-year-old standing inside his home through a brightly lit window.

The journalist rang the bell. Kean actually answered the door as his wife reportedly stood close behind him.

“It’s good to see you,” Kean told the reporter at his front door, according to the Daily Mail. He then added, “I’ll talk to you next week. Thank you.”

Medical mystery

His sudden disappearance sparked endless questions across Capitol Hill. Even senior party leaders were completely in the dark about his exact situation.

When asked about a timeline for his return, Speaker Mike Johnson simply replied, “I don’t know,” as reported by NBC News.

His office insists there is no reason to panic. Aides claim the politician has been dealing with an unspecified health problem. They promise he will recover completely.

A spokesperson recently told Punchbowl News that there was “absolutely nothing to worry about” regarding the congressman. The aide issued a confident statement. They said, “He will be 100 percent healthy and is excited to get back to work.”

High political stakes

This lengthy absence comes at a very tricky time. Kean holds a highly contested seat that Democrats desperately want to flip in the upcoming elections.

Despite his team claiming he worked remotely, his local homes looked completely abandoned for months. Neighbors saw zero activity.

Now, his staff says he will return to Congress by June 30. In a previous public statement, Kean promised voters he would provide “complete transparency” once he gets back.

“My doctors continue to assure me that my recovery will be complete and that I will be back to the job I love very soon,” Kean noted in an April message. He concluded, “I expect to return to a full schedule and be at 100 percent.”

Sources: Daily Mail, The New York Times, NBC News, Punchbowl News