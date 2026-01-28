Republican senator slams Vance in leaked recording: “Tucker Carlson created JD”

He calls the vice-president a protegé of Tucker Carlson and says, they “are one and the same”.

Remember November 2025, when a 28-point plan for peace, created by Russia and the U.S., was leaked?

It was the American news website Axios that first broke the story in an exclusive report on the proposed peace plan.

Now Axios has landed another scoop — this time showing that things are not all peachy within the Republican Party in the U.S.

The 10-minute audio recording

In a leaked audio recording, which according to Axios comes from a private meeting with political donors, Republican Senator Ted Cruz tells donors about altercations with Donald Trump over financial policy.

Afterward, Cruz starts talking about Vice President J.D. Vance — and he does not mince words.

According to Axios, the recording shows Cruz linking J.D. Vance with conservative commentator and former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson, saying:

“Tucker created JD. JD is Tucker’s protégé, and they are one and the same.”

Carlson and J.D. Vance are known to be friends, and Cruz has refrained from publicly tying Carlson and Vance together.

That said, Cruz has campaigned against Carlson on social media for months over what Cruz describes as Carlson’s anti-interventionist foreign policy views.

Cruz eyeing the 2028 election?

A Cruz spokesperson said in a statement that the senator is “the president’s greatest ally in the Senate and battles every day in the trenches to advance his agenda.”

That said, POLITICO reported in 2025 that Cruz had repeatedly broken with Republican ranks since Donald Trump took office again — allegedly much to the president’s dismay.

Cruz is also being mentioned in discussions about whom the Republican Party may nominate for the 2028 presidential election.

Sources: Axios, POLITICO