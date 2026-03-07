Russia accidentally dropped at least 10 bombs on its own territory in 2026

Reports say Russian aircraft accidentally bombed Russia multiple times

Others are reading now

Reports suggest that bombs carried by Russian warplanes have repeatedly fallen on Russian territory since the start of the year.

According to Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform, at least ten such incidents have been recorded in 2026.

Data cited by the Astra Telegram channel indicates that two of the most recent events occurred in Russia’s Belgorod region.

On February 3, a high-explosive aerial bomb known as a FAB was discovered near the village of Sytne in the Korochansky district.

Three days later, on February 6, another aerial bomb reportedly fell near the village of Khriashchove in the same district.

Also read

Sources in the region’s emergency services told Astra that the bombs malfunctioned and did not explode.

No injuries reported

Authorities said no one was injured in either of the February incidents.

Emergency services reportedly secured the devices after they were discovered.

According to Astra’s tally, the two events bring the number of bombs accidentally dropped by Russian aircraft on Russian territory in 2026 to at least ten.

Astra reported that at least 143 bombs were dropped on Russian territory and Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine during 2025.

Also read

In 2024, the outlet counted at least 165 similar cases involving Russian FAB bombs.

Sources: Ukrinform, Astra Telegram channel