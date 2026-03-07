Saunas replace bars as new social Hotspots

For decades, nightlife in major cities has revolved around bars and clubs. But a new trend is drawing crowds to a very different kind of evening venue: saunas. Across North America, a wave of “social bathhouses” is transforming traditional wellness spaces into places where people gather, mingle and even dance.

At Montreal’s RECESS Thermal Station, the atmosphere resembles a nightclub more than a spa. On a recent Friday evening, visitors gathered in a large circular sauna while DJ Brinassa played house music. Guests relaxed nearby with herbal tea, chatted with strangers and cooled off in cold plunges between sauna sessions.

The venue, which opened in September, hosts regular events that blend music, socialising and wellness, reports CNN.

A new kind of night out

Businesses like RECESS are part of a rapidly expanding concept known as social bathing. These venues reinterpret traditional sauna and bathing rituals as social experiences rather than purely private wellness routines.

“There’s a possibility of meeting new people. There’s a high energy, or vibe. You can dance,” said RECESS cofounder Adam Simms. “There’s just some beautiful connections to come out of that.”

Montreal is already preparing to welcome another venue, JOY Wellness Club, expected to open this spring. Meanwhile, Bathhouse, a popular brand with locations in New York City, plans to launch a new site in Philadelphia.

Another project called The Altar is also scheduled to open in New York on Fifth Avenue in 2026, featuring a large sauna designed to host group gatherings.

A response to loneliness

Supporters of the trend say these venues reflect a growing desire for face-to-face connection.

“In the pandemic, we had this monumental shift where we were in front of our screens all the time,” Simms said. “People understand that they need community, they need support, they need to be able to reenergize.”

Othership, a Toronto-based bathhouse company that expanded to New York, has developed events that combine sauna sessions with activities such as sound baths, comedy shows and games.

Founder Myles Farmer described the concept as “a new form of socializing”.

“There are a lot of people in these big cities who are not regularly having authentic connections with each other,” he said. “Finding friends is hard. Finding partners is hard, even though there’s so many people.”

Ancient traditions return

Although the concept may seem new, communal bathing has existed for thousands of years.

Practices ranging from Roman bathhouses to Finnish saunas and Ottoman hammams have historically combined relaxation with social interaction.

Robert Hammond, president of Therme US, said communal sweating has long been a shared human activity.

“As soon as we were able to create heat, we were creating structures to sweat in together,” Hammond said.

Sober nightlife trend

Another reason social bathhouses are gaining attention is their largely alcohol-free environment.

Many venues encourage visitors to drink water or herbal tea instead of alcohol while enjoying the sauna and cold plunges.

Farmer believes the physical effects of the experience can provide a similar thrill.

“Going into the ice baths gives you this feeling of energy and excitement,” he said. “It’s like a natural drug.”

Sources: CNN Travel