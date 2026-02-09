Russia advances plans to legitimize control of nuclear plant

Russia is moving closer to cementing its hold over the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, a development analysts say could reshape the energy and security balance around Europe’s largest nuclear facility

Specialists warn that recent steps point to a broader strategy rather than isolated technical decisions.

Strategic assessment first

An analysis by specialists from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), cited by Digi24.ro, concludes that Russia is attempting to legalize its occupation of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. According to ISW, the objective is to create conditions to restart electricity production and integrate the facility into the Russian power grid.

The analysts note that these efforts are part of a long-running campaign to consolidate control over the plant despite international law. RBC Ukraine has also reported that Moscow has repeatedly sought to impose its authority over the site since occupying it in the early weeks of the invasion.

Control through regulation

ISW says regulatory actions over the past year indicate that preparations are nearing completion. Russian authorities have relied on domestic oversight bodies to normalize the plant’s status within Russia’s nuclear system.

According to Digi24.ro, Rostekhnadzor has already issued a license for the operation of one reactor unit and is expected to authorize another shortly. The occupation administration has also announced that the plant has shifted to an organizational model typical of Russian nuclear facilities. Analysts view these steps as a mechanism to formalize control rather than a purely technical process.

Disputed governance

The future of the plant remains contested internationally. As part of diplomatic discussions, the United States proposed a joint management arrangement involving Ukraine, Russia and the US. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected the proposal, saying such an approach was unfair and unacceptable.

At the end of December, Ukraine and Russia agreed to a limited ceasefire around the facility, enabling repairs to damaged power infrastructure. Moscow continues to insist that electricity from the plant should be shared between the two countries, despite Ukraine’s objections.

Ongoing safety risks

The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has not produced electricity since Russian troops occupied it in March 2022. Before the invasion, it generated about 20% of Ukraine’s electricity and was a cornerstone of the country’s energy system.

Since the takeover, the plant has faced repeated safety challenges, including power outages, nearby shelling and staffing shortages.

A monitoring mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency has been stationed at the site since September 2022, though access has often been restricted by Russian authorities. The facility is located in the occupied city of Enerhodar.

