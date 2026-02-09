Americans accidentally burn homes trying to melt snow

DIY ice removal ends in costly house fires.

Others are reading now

Heavy winter storms have left roofs, porches and steps buried under ice across parts of the United States.

In response, some homeowners have turned to dangerous DIY solutions, with costly and sometimes dramatic consequences.

A homeowner in Milton, Massachusetts, accidentally set his house on fire while attempting to melt ice on his roof with a torch, according to local media. The man told WCVB-TV he was standing on a ladder, using the torch on a thick layer of ice near the front corner of the house, when the structure caught fire.

The blaze spread rapidly into the attic, Deputy Fire Chief John Earner told the station.

Firefighters spent hours bringing the fire under control. No one was injured, but the damage was extensive.

Also read

20 inches of snow

The incident followed a major winter storm that dumped heavy snow and ice across large parts of the country.

In the Boston area alone, some communities recorded more than 20 inches of snow between January 25 and 27, according to the National Weather Service, with additional snowfall in the days that followed.

As ice built up on roofs and walkways, officials say more people resorted to unsafe methods to clear it.

The Massachusetts fire was not an isolated case.

In December 2025, a homeowner in Peoria, Illinois, ignited his porch while using a propane kit to melt ice, WEEK-TV reported. Fire crews extinguished the flames quickly and everyone escaped safely.

Also read

In Cincinnati, a man set his porch on fire while melting ice on outdoor steps, according to a January 2025 report by the Cincinnati Enquirer. Smoke spread through the home, and although no one was hurt, the damage was estimated at nearly $100,000.

Warnings ignored

Similar accidents have been reported for years.

In Racine, Wisconsin, in 2021, a woman told firefighters she was heating rubbing alcohol on a stove to melt ice on her car. The alcohol ignited, spilled onto a carpet and caused a fire.

As far back as 2019, police in Kennewick, Washington, issued a warning after a resident used a propane weed-burning torch on his porch and set the front of his house on fire.

Fire departments continue to warn residents not to use open flames to remove snow or ice from homes.

Also read

Firefighters urge caution

Authorities say burners, torches and heated liquids can easily ignite roofing materials, wood and insulation.

Officials advise using safer alternatives such as roof rakes, ice-melt products designed for residential use, or professional snow-removal services.

Sources: WCVB-TV, National Weather Service, WEEK-TV, Cincinnati Enquirer, Digi24