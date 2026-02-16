Russia demands UN rule in Kyiv amid peace push

A fresh wave of strikes has rattled cities in Ukraine and southern Russia, underscoring the fragile state of the conflict.The escalation comes as diplomatic manoeuvring threatens to complicate already delicate peace efforts.

Russian forces carried out a large drone assault on the Ukrainian port of Odesa, hitting railway lines and oil facilities, according to Ukrainian officials. The attack targeted infrastructure seen as vital for transport and exports.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones struck Sochi in Russia’s Krasnodar region, a Black Sea resort long associated with President Vladimir Putin. Mayor Anatoly Pakhomov said: “This is one of the most prolonged and massive attacks by the Kyiv regime on our city.” Authorities did not immediately provide details about the precise targets, The Express reported.



Political conditions

As fighting continued, Moscow introduced new political demands linked to any future settlement.

Mikhail Galuzin, Russia’s deputy foreign minister, said Ukraine should be placed under temporary international administration before elections are held. He called for “external governance in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN” and indicated that Moscow was prepared to discuss the idea with the United States and European countries.

Galuzin argued that such oversight would prevent what he described as manipulation of the electoral process under President Volodymyr Zelensky. He also suggested that a different leadership in Kyiv would be required to finalise a comprehensive peace agreement and formalise future ties between the two states.

Ceasefire gap

The Kremlin signalled some openness to a pause in fighting tied specifically to voting.

Galuzin said President Vladimir Putin would support a one-day ceasefire to facilitate elections. Zelensky, however, has previously maintained that organising credible nationwide polling would require at least a two-month halt in hostilities.

The contrasting positions highlight the gap that remains between the two sides, even as international efforts to bring them to the negotiating table continue.

Sources: Express reporting, statements from Russian and Ukrainian officials.



