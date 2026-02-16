Concerns are mounting over the trajectory of Russia’s economy as the war in Ukraine grinds on. Security officials now suggest the country could be drifting toward a prolonged downturn reminiscent of the late Soviet era.

The issue was raised by National Armed Forces Major and National Guard staff officer Jānis Slaidiņš during the TV24 programme “Current Affairs on the Military Operations in Ukraine”, according to L.A.LV.

Slaidiņš cited assessments from Ukrainian foreign intelligence, which indicate that Russia’s current economic climate increasingly mirrors conditions seen in the Soviet Union before its collapse. While he stressed that today’s challenges have not reached the scale of the early 1990s crisis, he said warning signs are becoming more visible.

Mounting pressure

According to the discussion aired on TV24, analysts believe Russia is entering a period of sustained economic instability rather than a short-term slowdown.

Among the trends identified are weakening productivity and declining efficiency across key sectors. Specialists also point to a rising debt burden that is placing additional strain on state finances and corporate balance sheets.

Financial resilience, once supported by energy revenues and reserves, is said to be gradually eroding under the combined weight of war-related spending and external restrictions.

Echoes of the past

Ukrainian intelligence officials argue that the overall trajectory bears similarities to the final years of the USSR, when structural weaknesses became increasingly difficult to manage.

However, observers caution against drawing direct parallels with the dramatic collapse that followed in the early 1990s. The current situation, they note, represents mounting turbulence rather than outright economic breakdown.

The debate highlights growing scrutiny of Russia’s long-term economic sustainability as the conflict continues and international sanctions remain in place.

Sources: L.A.LV, TV24 programme “Current Affairs on the Military Operations in Ukraine”.



