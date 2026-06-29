Governments have long understood that controlling words is just as powerful as controlling weapons.

By renaming a harsh reality, leaders can shield their citizens from panic while pursuing aggressive agendas abroad. This linguistic camouflage shapes how the public perceives a conflict, turning a massive global crisis into a carefully managed script, reports United24Media.

Shielding the public

The largest European conflict since 1945 has completely reshaped the global landscape over the last five years. Yet, the nation that started it still refuses to use the word war.

According to an analysis by United24Media, the Kremlin has deliberately avoided the term since launching its full-scale invasion. Instead, Moscow tightly clings to the clinical phrase “special military operation.”

This choice of vocabulary was designed to keep the domestic population calm. A formal conflict brings immediate panic, forcing citizens to face heavy mobilization, economic shortages, and travel limits.

By using a clinical label, the state made the operation sound brief and professional. This strategy bought leadership precious time while keeping ordinary citizens oblivious to the unfolding reality.

Deeply tangled logic

The linguistic facade has created increasingly absurd scenarios on the ground. United24Media reported that after drone strikes hit Moscow in June 2026, officials refused to reveal the location of bomb shelters because those measures only apply “in wartime.”

There is also a deep ideological contradiction at play. The Kremlin has spent years claiming that Ukrainians and Russians are a single, brotherly people.

Declaring a formal war would completely shatter that narrative. It becomes impossible to declare war on a nation that your own propaganda insists does not actually exist.

In reality, leadership genuinely expected a painless, three-day intervention. Declaring war belongs to an unpredictable conflict with an uncertain timeline, whereas a technical operation implied absolute confidence.

The boiling lobster

The clinical phrasing also provided immense legal flexibility. Instead of shifting the entire country to an aggressive military footing overnight, the state tightened restrictions gradually.

Citizens adapted to censorship and partial mobilization slowly, much like a lobster in gradually heating water. Meanwhile, the terminology confused international critics and gave sympathetic foreign governments political cover to delay their response.

The staggering toll is impossible to hide. United24Media noted that Russia has expanded its military to 2.4 million personnel and fired over 14,000 missiles.

Western sources estimate that 900,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded, while the United Nations reports that 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced. The reality remains a devastating war.

Sources: United24Media