Putin warned: “The army will turn its weapons against the Kremlin”

The veteran warning Putin has now been arrested.

Speaking out against those in power is always a dangerous gamble, especially during times of heavy military conflict.

When a regular citizen decides to voice deep frustrations directly to the top leader, the official response is often swift and uncompromising.

A viral message has just shown exactly how risky that choice can be.

A bold warning

A former military commander recently sparked a massive online storm after directing a video message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

The clip spread incredibly fast across the internet, racking up roughly 12 million views in just 24 hours.

According to Deutsche Welle, 39-year-old Alexander Lunin accused top military bosses of torturing and abusing ordinary soldiers.

He claimed commanders punished troops who refused to obey what he called “stupid suicidal orders” or refused to hand over cash.

The veteran did not hold back, warning that the anger inside the ranks could spiral completely out of control. He stated that unless he got a personal meeting with the president, “the army will turn its weapons against the Kremlin.”

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The sudden silence

Shortly after making his explosive claims, Lunin traveled toward Moscow, where he quickly vanished from public view. Authorities moved fast. They targeted his family home in Russia’s Voronezh region.

Deutsche Welle reported that police raided the house overnight, confiscating laptops and various electronic devices. A message later appeared on Lunin’s Telegram channel. It confirmed that police are holding him under administrative detention for 11 days.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov admitted that officials knew about the dramatic video. However, Peskov claimed the presidential administration had “not yet had time to familiarize themselves with it.”

Frontline background

Before his sudden arrest, Lunin clarified that he was not trying to start a coup. He insisted he just wanted to expose the real conditions inside the armed forces. He even claimed that unnamed security officials had encouraged him to speak out.

The 39-year-old was no stranger to the front lines, having previously served as a reconnaissance commander in a volunteer unit. He also fought in the Kursk region and suffered a concussion during his service.