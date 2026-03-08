Russia may target Denmark’s election, intelligence agencies say

Denmark’s intelligence services have warned that foreign actors could attempt to influence the country’s general election on 24 March, with Russia seen as the primary threat.

Others are reading now

In a joint statement, the PET police intelligence service and the FE military intelligence agency said the campaign period could see disinformation efforts and cyberattacks aimed at shaping public debate.

Officials also pointed to heightened geopolitical tensions, including recent US rhetoric over Greenland, as factors that could be exploited, reports The Guardian

Disinformation risks

The agencies said election interference could involve attempts “to sow division, influence the public debate or to target candidates, parties or specific political programmes.”

“The threat of interference targeting Denmark comes mainly from Russia but could also emanate from other state actors,” they said.

They added that “the United States’ stated desire to take possession of Greenland has led to the spread of disinformation concerning the kingdom of Denmark,” creating uncertainty ahead of the vote.

Also read

According to the statement, increased international attention on Denmark has “created new international fault lines that foreign states like Russia and China could exploit for influence purposes.”

Election timing and political stakes

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the election last week, citing security concerns including Russia’s actions and broader geopolitical instability.

She was required to hold the vote before 31 October, but analysts say she opted for 24 March as her approval ratings have improved following her firm rejection of US President Donald Trump’s calls for control of Greenland.

A recent TV2 poll showed 21% of voters backing Frederiksen’s Social Democrats — placing the party first, though still 6.5 percentage points below its result in the 2022 election.

The Social Democrats suffered setbacks in last year’s municipal elections, losing control of nearly half the municipalities they previously governed, including Copenhagen.

Also read

Sources: The Guardian