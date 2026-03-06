Russia pushes back as Finland rethinks cold war-era nuclear ban

A decades-old security policy is under renewed scrutiny as governments reassess their defense strategies in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape. The discussion reflects broader concerns about deterrence, military alliances and how legal frameworks adapt to new security realities.

The Kremlin has warned it could respond if Finland changes its laws to allow nuclear weapons to transit through or be temporarily stored on its territory in certain circumstances. The warning followed comments from Finnish officials about revising long-standing legislation that currently bans nuclear explosives in the country.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed the issue during a daily briefing. “This statement leads to an escalation of tensions on the European continent,” he said, according to Helsinki Times. Peskov also warned that Moscow would view any deployment of nuclear weapons in Finland as a direct threat.

“By placing nuclear weapons on its territory, Finland begins to threaten us. And if Finland threatens us, we will take the appropriate measures.”

Moscow’s reaction underscores how sensitive security issues have become along NATO’s northern border.

Finland debates revising decades-old nuclear law

The debate in Helsinki centers on legislation that has limited nuclear-related activities in Finland for decades. According to the Finnish outlet, Finland’s nuclear energy law bans the import, manufacture, possession and detonation of nuclear explosives on its territory.

The law dates back to the Cold War era. At the time, Finland pursued a policy widely described as military non-alignment while maintaining pragmatic relations with both Western countries and the Soviet Union.

But the security landscape around Finland looks very different today.

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 forced Helsinki to rethink its defense posture. Finland applied to join NATO in May 2022 and became a full member in April 2023. The country shares the European Union’s longest border with Russia, stretching about 1,340 kilometers.

Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen says the existing legislation was written long before Finland joined the alliance. “The amendment is necessary to enable Finland’s military defense as part of the alliance and to fully benefit from NATO’s collective deterrence and defense,” he said, writes Rand.

Finnish media outlets have reported that the proposal is expected to spark debate among lawmakers when it reaches parliament.

Aligning national law with NATO deterrence policy

Under the proposal, Finland could allow nuclear weapons to be transported, delivered or temporarily present in the country if the situation were directly connected to national defense. Finnish officials say this does not mean permanent nuclear deployments are being planned.

The discussion is partly about ensuring that Finnish legislation does not restrict NATO operations during a crisis.

Under NATO’s nuclear sharing framework, several member states host US nuclear weapons while the alliance maintains operational control. Several NATO members — including Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy and Turkey — participate in these arrangements as part of the alliance’s broader deterrence strategy.

Finland’s government has opened a public consultation period on the proposed legal change until early April. The measure would still need approval from parliament, where the current right-leaning coalition holds a majority.

Across Europe, governments have increasingly revisited defense policy since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Finland’s debate reflects how quickly security thinking has shifted in countries that once built their strategies around neutrality.

