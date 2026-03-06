Russia reportedly helping Iran target US aircraft and warships

Officials tell The Washington Post, that Moscow shares intelligence on US military assets with Teheran.

US officials believe Russia has been sharing intelligence with Iran about American military positions in the Middle East, according to reporting by The Washington Post.

Three US officials familiar with classified intelligence told the newspaper that Russia has passed information to Tehran about US military assets since the war began on Saturday.

They said the intelligence includes details on the locations of American warships and aircraft operating across the Middle East.

“Russia is providing Iran with targeting information to attack American forces in the Middle East,” the officials said.

More than 2000 drones launched

The Russian Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post, but Moscow has publicly called for an end to the conflict and described it as an “unprovoked act of armed aggression.”

US officials say the full extent of the alleged intelligence sharing remains unclear. However, they noted that Iran’s ability to locate American military positions has not significantly declined despite several days of heavy fighting.

The New York Times reported on March 4, Iran has launched more than 2000 attack drones and hundreds of missiles against US military bases, diplomatic facilities and civilian areas across the region.

Israel expands operations

Reuters reported Friday March 6, that Israel had expanded its military operation by pounding the capitol of Lebanon, Beirut.

At the same time, Israel’s Defense Forces said that 50 Israeli warplanes had been used in a strike on an underground bunker in Teheran.

Sources: The Washington Post, Reuters, The New York Times