Russia turns to 5G balloons after starlink ban

Facing communication challenges on the battlefield, Russia is experimenting with a new high-altitude solution.

Others are reading now

According to Russian media cited by L’Indépendant, the military has begun testing stratospheric balloons designed to relay signals over Ukraine.

High-altitude fix

The system, known as “Barrazh-1,” is intended to carry communications equipment, including 5G relay terminals, to altitudes of around 20 kilometers.

The project was reportedly developed by the company Aerodrommash in partnership with Bauman Moscow State Technical University. Its backers say the platform is built almost entirely from Russian-made components.

The initiative follows restrictions that have prevented Russian forces from using Starlink satellite terminals on the Ukrainian battlefield.

Winds of resistance

However, analysts say the concept faces a major obstacle: atmospheric conditions.

Also read

Eastern Europe is dominated by westerly winds, sometimes referred to as counter-trade winds, which could push the balloons away from Ukrainian combat zones and back toward Russian territory.

While developers claim the balloon can adjust altitude to find more favorable air currents, experts quoted by Defense Express and Forbes argue that maneuverability at such heights remains limited against powerful stratospheric flows.

Tactical gamble

Operating above 20 kilometers could make the balloons difficult for Ukrainian air defenses to target without specialized systems.

Yet specialists note that instability in positioning could disrupt communications rather than strengthen them, making the system more of a temporary workaround than a long-term solution.

Some observers point out the geographic irony: the same prevailing winds that may hinder Russian balloons could favor Ukrainian long-range launches toward Russian-held areas.

Also read

For now, “Barrazh-1” appears to be an inventive attempt to restore connectivity, though one challenged by the realities of atmospheric physics.

Sources: L’Indépendant, Defense Express, Forbes