China’s “Carrier Killer” missiles raise alarm in Washington

China has significantly expanded its missile capabilities as tensions simmer over Taiwan, raising concerns in Washington about the vulnerability of U.S. aircraft carrier groups in the region.

Recent reports suggest Beijing now has advanced systems ready for deployment, shifting from experimentation to operational readiness.

Missile buildup

According to reporting by the Daily Express, China has increased its stockpile of ballistic and anti-ship missiles as part of a strategy to deter potential U.S. intervention in a Taiwan conflict.

Among the systems highlighted is the DF-21D, often dubbed the “carrier killer,” an anti-ship ballistic missile designed to strike moving naval targets at high speeds from the upper atmosphere.

China has also developed hypersonic weapons in its YJ missile series, including the YJ-19 and YJ-20. These missiles can reportedly be launched from Type 055 Renhai-class guided-missile cruisers and H-6K bombers.

Naval expansion

The Type 055 warship, a 10,000-ton-plus cruiser, is considered one of the most advanced vessels in China’s fleet. Reports indicate that YJ-20 hypersonic missiles have been successfully tested from these ships.

Beijing has additionally introduced the Type 096 Tang-class submarine, described as difficult to detect and capable of launching nuclear missiles that could reach the United States from the South China Sea.

China is also expanding its use of large drone systems that could be deployed from major naval platforms.

Rising tensions

The military developments come amid heightened friction over Taiwan. The United States remains the island’s principal arms supplier, though it does not formally recognize it as an independent state.

In December, the U.S. State Department announced a proposed $11.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, including missiles, artillery systems and drones. The plan still requires congressional approval.

China responded with large-scale military exercises around Taiwan. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry recently reported incursions by Chinese aircraft and vessels into its Air Defense Identification Zone.

Drew Thompson, a former U.S. defense official, described a recent Chinese missile test as “a pretty blunt signal,” adding: “China is signaling that its forbearance has limits, that it is prepared to use its most powerful weapons to deter adversaries or punish them if needed if deterrence fails.”

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said, “The Taiwan-U.S. relationship is rock solid, and all cooperation projects will continue uninterrupted.”

Sources: Daily Express