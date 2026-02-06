Russian athletes face strict controls to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics

Russian competitors will appear at this winter’s Olympic Games, but only under tightly controlled conditions. While Russia remains officially banned, a small number of athletes will be allowed to compete under a neutral designation.

Others are reading now

The rules underline the IOC’s effort to balance sporting participation with political and ethical restrictions, reports LADbible.

Neutral entry only

Athletes from Russia and Belarus will compete as Individual Neutral Athletes, known as AIN, when the Winter Olympics begin on February 6. The arrangement follows the same model used at the 2024 Paris Games.

Both countries were barred from Olympic competition after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The International Olympic Committee also suspended the Russian Olympic Committee, while Belarus was penalised for supporting Moscow’s actions.

Limited numbers

Only 20 athletes have been cleared to compete this winter, with 13 from Russia and seven from Belarus. They will represent the AIN group rather than their home nations, and any medals won will be officially credited to AIN.

Russia remains excluded from all team events, meaning only individual competitors are eligible.

Also read

No national symbols

AIN athletes are prohibited from displaying any national identity. Russian and Belarusian flags, uniforms and anthems are banned from the Games.

Instead, competitors will use the neutral teal-coloured Olympic flag. If an athlete wins gold, a one-off instrumental piece will be played rather than a national anthem, and medals will feature the AIN emblem.

Background checks

Each athlete must pass vetting by their sport’s international federation, overseen by a special IOC body called the Individual Neutral Athlete Eligibility Review Panel.

Competitors must show no links to Russian or Belarusian military or security agencies and must be deemed not to support the war in Ukraine.

Approved names

Among those cleared to compete are Russian figure skaters Adeliia Petrosian and Petr Gumennik, along with ski mountaineer Nikita Filippov.

Also read

Two newly approved athletes include speed skaters Ivan Posashkov, 21, and Alena Krylova, 23.

Sources: LADBIBLE, International Olympic Committee