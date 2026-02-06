EU Investigation: TikTok Ignored Risks of Compulsive Behavior in Minors

A wider worry about how apps influence our habits is now reaching regulators in Europe, and one major platform is facing serious questions.

Many people talk about how social media has become part of daily life. Most of us open our phones without thinking, and suddenly half an hour has disappeared. Parents notice it in their kids. Adults see it in themselves.

Designed to Keep You Hooked

The European Commission says, in a preliminary finding, that TikTok breaks the Digital Services Regulation because its design encourages addictive behavior, according to Digi24. The investigation points to features such as infinite scrolling, autoplay, and personalized recommendations. According to the Commission, these tools can affect the well-being of users. They are especially concerned about minors and people who may already be vulnerable.

The Commission says TikTok did not properly assess the risks created by these features. The app constantly offers new videos that trigger the urge to keep watching. Scientists have warned that this type of design can push people into compulsive habits and make it harder to stop. The Commission also says TikTok overlooked key signs of excessive use. They mention late-night activity by minors and how often people open the app.

Difficult Setting Limits That Work

Officials say TikTok has not taken strong or effective steps to reduce these risks. Screen-time reminders are easy to dismiss. Parental controls exist, but they take time and effort to set up and may not work well for many families. The Commission believes TikTok may need to change parts of its basic design. They suggest limiting infinite scrolling, building in real timeouts at night, and adjusting the recommendation system.

These are early findings. They do not decide the final outcome. The conclusions come from months of reviewing internal TikTok documents, risk assessments, scientific studies, and interviews with experts in addiction and online behavior.

TikTok can now defend itself. It may review the documents in the case and respond in writing. The European Digital Services Board will also be consulted. If the Commission eventually confirms the violations, TikTok may face fines of up to 6% of its global annual turnover.

TikTok rejects the Commission’s view. A company spokesperson said the findings give a false and unfounded picture of the platform and that the company will challenge them fully.