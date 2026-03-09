Russian forces move units as fighting intensifies in Zaporizhzhia

Russian forces have reportedly shifted some military units to the Hulyaipol area in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, according to new analysis cited by Obozrevatel.

Others are reading now

The movement comes as Ukrainian forces continue counteroffensive actions near the front line, prompting adjustments by Russian troops.

Military analysts say the redeployment may be linked to recent developments on the battlefield, reports o2.pl.

Unit relocation

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a US-based think tank, reported that Russia’s 40th Marine Brigade has been observed operating near Hulyaipol.

According to the analysts, the same unit had previously taken part in combat operations in the Pokrovsk sector and around Dobropillia.

The redeployment suggests that Russian commanders are shifting forces between fronts in response to changing conditions.

Also read

Recent fighting

ISW reported that the brigade carried out a limited mechanized assault in the Hulyaipol direction on March 8.

“ The Russian 40th Marine Brigade conducted a limited mechanized attack in the Huliaipol direction on March 8. Geolocation footage published on March 8 shows Ukrainian forces repelling a mechanized attack by a reduced platoon in Huliaipol,” the institute said.

The analysis indicates that Ukrainian troops managed to stop the assault.

Ukrainian reports

Information about the movement of Russian forces was also reported by Ukraine’s 225th Independent Air Assault Regiment.

According to Obozrevatel, soldiers from the unit described clashes in the area and said Ukrainian forces had inflicted losses on Russian troops.

Also read

Dmytro Filatov, commander of the 1st Independent Air Assault Regiment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said the situation near Hulyaipol remains dynamic as fighting continues.

Counteroffensive activity

Hulyaipol was captured by Russian forces in January, but recent reports suggest Ukrainian troops have been pushing back in areas near the city.

Analysts say the redeployment of Russian units could be an attempt to stabilize the front line as Ukrainian forces increase pressure.

Sources: Obozrevatel, ISW, o2.pl