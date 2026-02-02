Russian lawmakers demand ‘weapons of revenge’ in chilling escalation

Rhetoric at the top of Russia’s political system is hardening as the war in Ukraine drags on. Senior lawmakers are now publicly urging Moscow to escalate its military campaign, even as diplomatic efforts gather pace.

The comments highlight growing tensions between calls for negotiations and pressure from hardliners to pursue victory by force, reports HotNews.ro.



Escalation urged

Russian MPs are demanding the use of more powerful weapons in Ukraine, according to comments by State Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin reported by Reuters.

Speaking on Friday, Volodin said lawmakers were pressing for so-called “weapons of revenge” to achieve Russia’s military aims.

“Our troops are advancing. State Duma deputies insist on using more powerful weapons – ‘weapons of revenge’. And on achieving the objectives of the special military operation,” Volodin said, using Moscow’s official term for the war.

Volodin, who also sits on Russia’s Security Council, did not specify what weapons he was referring to.

Hawks gain voice

The statement marks the second public intervention in two days from senior Russian figures arguing against de-escalation.

These hardliners maintain that Moscow should continue, and even intensify, its war effort.

On Thursday, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov told journalists: “I believe that the war must be brought to an end… I am against negotiations.”

Such comments come as US President Donald Trump seeks to push both Russia and Ukraine towards a peace deal.

Kremlin position

Despite the rhetoric, the final decision on ending the war rests with President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin has repeatedly said it prefers to achieve its objectives through diplomacy but will rely on military means if talks fail, Reuters reported.

In a Telegram post, Volodin also attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and warned that Ukraine would face “new problems next week,” without providing details.

Diplomatic signals

The remarks coincided with a statement from Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov that Putin had agreed to a personal request from Trump to halt attacks on Kyiv until Sunday, in an effort to create a more favourable climate for negotiations.

Sources: Reuters, HotNews.ro