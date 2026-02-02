Target recall children’s toy over choking risk

Toy recall warns of possible serious injury or death.

A children’s sensory toy sold at two major retailers has been urgently recalled over safety concerns.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said a game controller-shaped sensory toy sold at Kmart and Target could become a choking hazard if parts break off.

“There is a risk of serious injury or death by choking if small parts separate from the toy and a child places them in their mouth,” the consumer watchdog said.

The ACCC confirmed there have already been incidents linked to the product, prompting the recall.

Product details

The recalled toy was manufactured in China and sold nationally in Australia. It was available in Kmart stores and online, as well as through Target stores, websites and mobile apps.

According to the ACCC, the product was sold between August 6 last year and January 21 this year.

Customers have been urged to “immediately stop using the product” and keep it out of children’s reach.

How to identify it

Consumers are advised to check the SKU number on the product to see if it is affected.

The recalled items are:

Target: SKU 70990935

Kmart: SKU 43551040

Only products with these SKU numbers are included in the recall.

Refund information

Customers can return the toy to Kmart for a full refund. A receipt is not required.

In a statement, Kmart said it “takes the quality and safety of our products very seriously.”

Target customers are also eligible for a refund through the retailer.

Consumers seeking more information can contact the retailers directly. Kmart can be reached on 1800 124 125, while Target’s number is 1300 753 567. Both lines operate Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm AEST.

Customers can also contact Kmart and Target through their official sources online.

The ACCC said recalls are a critical part of ensuring products on the Australian market meet strict safety requirements, particularly when children are involved.

Sources: Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Kmart, Target