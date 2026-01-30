“Something isn’t right”: Expert weighs in on Trump’s condition

“His frontal lobe is shrinking inside of his skull,” the expert noted.

Donald Trump, who turns 80 on June 14, is the oldest person ever sworn into the U.S. presidency.

He has repeatedly said he feels strong and healthy, but public discussion about his wellbeing has not faded.

Fresh questions emerged after his recent appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Observers pointed to visible bruising on his hands, which was initially attributed to hitting a bird, but the images renewed broader concerns about his health.

Those concerns have since been amplified by commentary circulating online.

Expert speaks out

In a recent video on The David Pakman Show, Adam James, a licensed physical therapist with 14 years of experience, shared his professional assessment of Trump’s condition. James, who works under the name Epistemic Crisis, said he believes the president may be showing signs of neurological decline.

Based on his experience, James suggested Trump could be suffering from serious health issues, potentially including Frontotemporal dementia.

He noted that the condition typically carries a life expectancy of seven to twelve years after diagnosis.

However, James speculated that Trump’s apparent symptoms could indicate a faster progression, estimating that he may have only two to four years remaining.

Signs of decline

James pointed to several behaviors he believes are cause for concern. These include changes in Trump’s gait, such as a swinging leg motion and balance problems, which James said could suggest weakness on one side of the body or a stroke-like event.

He also cited slurred speech, confusion over basic facts, including mixing up Greenland and Iceland, and a tendency to rely on a limited vocabulary.

“His frontal lobe is shrinking inside of his skull,” James said, referring to what he described as patterns consistent with neurological deterioration.

Life expectancy debate

James also raised concerns about impulse control, pointing to Trump’s public discussion of sensitive military information as a possible sign of frontal lobe damage affecting decision-making.

While acknowledging that disease progression can vary widely, James said Trump’s age and the possibility of additional chronic conditions, such as heart or kidney disease, could further limit his lifespan.

Even with access to top-level medical care, James warned that serious neurological conditions can continue to worsen, particularly if medical guidance is not closely followed.

Sources: The David Pakman Show