Vladimir Putin is now hanging on the wall in the White House

It hangs above a picture of Donald Trump and his granddaughter.

Others are reading now

A photograph showing US President Donald Trump alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin has been hung in the lobby of the White House.

White House correspondent for PBS News, Elizabeth Landers, posted a picture on X, showing the image of Putin and Trump hanging above a picture of Donald Trump and his granddaughter.

The picture of the two national leaders was taken on 15 August 2025 during the Alaska Summit, where Donald Trump met Vladimir Putin in order to try and find a way to end the war in Ukraine.

Article continues below.

Display content from t.co Click to display external content from t.co,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement Also read

Meeting in Alaska

The meeting was also the first between a sitting US president and Putin since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Media coverage at the time described a warm reception, with Trump rolling out the red carpet for the Kremlin leader during the visit.

The encounter took place while Russian forces were continuing military operations in Ukraine under Putin’s command.

Tensions behind doors

Subsequent reports from Financial Times suggested the talks were not without friction. During the Alaska meeting, Putin reportedly launched into a lengthy historical explanation that frustrated the US president.

According to those reports, Trump raised his voice during the exchange and at one point threatened to walk away from the discussion, underscoring strains beneath the outward display of diplomacy.

Also read

Financial Times cited Western and Russian officials and diplomats.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, Financial Times, Elizabeth Landers on X