Starmer goes to Beijing and tells Xi it’s time for a reset

Britain’s prime minister has returned to Beijing after an eight-year gap, signalling a shift in tone after a long period of strained relations with China.

The visit comes as global diplomacy intensifies and Western governments reassess their approach to Beijing amid growing uncertainty in Washington.

According to Reuters, Prime Minister Keir Starmer told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Jan. 29 that he wants a “sophisticated relationship” with China focused on growth and security.

Domestic risks first

Starmer’s trip has drawn criticism at home. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said she would not have travelled to China, citing security risks.

British intelligence agencies have previously accused China of spying on the UK government, allegations Beijing denies. Past Conservative governments also tightened restrictions on Chinese investment and criticised Beijing’s actions in Hong Kong, contributing to years of diplomatic tension.

Starmer has defended his approach, saying global events directly affect British households and national security.

A concrete deal

Downing Street said Starmer and Xi would announce a joint effort to combat migrant-smuggling networks, offering an example of practical cooperation despite wider disagreements.

The agreement focuses on reducing the use of Chinese-made engines on small boats used to transport asylum seekers across Europe. British and Chinese officials will share intelligence on supply routes and work with manufacturers to prevent organised crime from exploiting legitimate businesses, the British government said.

A reset message

Starmer’s Labour government has struggled to deliver the economic growth it promised, making improved trade and investment ties a priority. He arrived in China accompanied by more than 50 British business leaders.

“China is a vital player on the global stage, and it’s vital that we build a more sophisticated relationship where we can identify opportunities to collaborate, but of course, also allow a meaningful dialogue on areas where we disagree,” Starmer told Xi, according to Reuters.

Xi said relations between the two countries had gone through “twists and turns” that served neither side and said China was ready to pursue a long-term strategic partnership.

Wider diplomacy

Starmer is the latest Western leader to engage Beijing as allies hedge against unpredictability from U.S. President Donald Trump, whose tariff threats and foreign policy remarks have unsettled partners.

Starmer said his government was elected to make Britain “face outwards again,” framing engagement with China as a necessity rather than an endorsement.

