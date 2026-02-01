Sunbed dispute turns violent at Egyptian resort

A disagreement that began over poolside sunbeds has turned into an international row at a five-star resort in Egypt. Conflicting accounts and charged emotions have made it difficult to determine exactly what unfolded.

The incident, reported by o2.pl and cited by Metro.co.uk, has drawn attention because of allegations of violence and the absence of an official hotel response.

Clash by the pool

The confrontation took place at the Sunrise Arabian Beach Resort in Sharm el-Sheikh. According to Metro.co.uk, a Russian man from Moscow says the argument began after he returned from swimming with his daughters.

He claims their towels had been thrown onto the ground and their sun loungers taken. He alleges that a group of around 15 British tourists had occupied the seats and told him: “It’s ours. Get out.”

Alleged violence

According to Russian-language reports circulating on Telegram, the argument intensified when one woman from the British group allegedly pushed the man’s child.

The Russian father says he reacted, after which he was beaten and choked with a towel by several people. Local police are expected to take a statement and consider criminal proceedings.

Pro-Kremlin media outlets claim the injured man did not receive medical assistance following the incident.

Video and reactions

Footage cited by Russian media reportedly shows part of the confrontation. In one clip, a woman can be heard asking, “Are you recording?”, while a man responds with a vulgar remark.

Two individuals are also seen making obscene gestures toward the Russian family. Other hotel surveillance footage shows staff attempting to calm the situation.

However, accounts differ significantly, including how many people were involved and who initiated physical contact.

A familiar problem

Metro.co.uk notes that disputes over sun loungers, often referred to as “sunbed wars,” are common at busy holiday resorts.

When demand exceeds supply, competition for poolside spots can quickly escalate, particularly during peak travel periods.

In this case, the hotel did not provide its own account of events in the report.

Unclear outcome

With no official statement from the resort and sharply differing versions from those involved, the precise sequence of events remains uncertain.

What began as a row over deckchairs has now become a broader dispute, illustrating how minor holiday tensions can spiral into serious allegations.

