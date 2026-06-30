Supreme Court crushes Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship

Trump actually made history by attending the oral arguments in April.

Being born in a specific place usually comes with a guaranteed set of rules.

For over a century, a single document has defined exactly who gets to call America home just by taking their first breath there.

Now, the highest court in the land is protecting that exact tradition.

A major legal defeat

The US Supreme Court officially struck down President Donald Trump’s attempt to end birthright citizenship.

In a landmark 6-3 decision, the justices completely blocked his executive order from ever taking effect. The ruling represents a massive blow to the administration’s strict immigration agenda.

Trump originally signed the controversial directive on Inauguration Day in 2025. Soon after, it faced severe legal challenges from various civil rights groups across the country.

The Daily Mail reported that the case centered entirely around the 14th Amendment. This specific constitutional rule grants automatic citizenship to anyone born on American soil, which impacts roughly 150,000 children born to noncitizens every single year.

Keeping an old promise

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion for the court. He clearly noted that the original authors of the amendment meant to protect everyone in the country.

“The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land,'” Roberts wrote. “We keep that promise today.”

He added that citizenship “was the right to have rights… to freely participate in our political community.”

Trump actually made history by attending the oral arguments in April. During those tense hearings, Roberts clashed directly with US Solicitor General John Sauer over the basic facts.

Clashing over the future

Sauer argued that modern circumstances required a fresh look at the old immigration rules.

“We’re in a new world now,” Sauer told Roberts in court.

The chief justice fired right back immediately. “It’s a new world,” Roberts said in response, “but it’s the same Constitution.”

Three liberal justices and conservative Amy Coney Barrett joined Roberts in the majority. However, Justice Brett Kavanaugh took a different path, joining the majority in some aspects while dissenting in others.

A divided bench

Meanwhile, conservative Justice Clarence Thomas issued a fierce 92-page dissent. He argued that the court was making a massive mistake that would forever alter the fabric of the country.

“I am not sure that today’s opinion will stand the test of time,” Thomas wrote.

He claimed the decision cheapens the true value of being an American citizen.

“Today’s opinion devalues that citizenship. I respectfully dissent,” Thomas concluded.

Sources: Daily Mail