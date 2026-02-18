Swedish intelligence warns Russia prepared to use military force

Sweden’s military intelligence service has warned that Russia is stepping up hybrid operations in the region and could be prepared to use force to achieve its aims.

The assessment comes amid the continued war in Ukraine and renewed diplomatic efforts in Geneva, reports Digi24.ro.

Rising activity

Speaking to AFP during the presentation of the annual report of Sweden’s Military Intelligence and Security Service (Must), its chief, Lieutenant General Thomas Nilsson, said Moscow’s posture has become more assertive.

“We have found that, in certain cases, Russia has intensified its activities and has shown itself to be more present, even more prone to taking risks in our region,” Nilsson said.

“Unfortunately, I think this trend could continue,” he added.

According to the report, Russia represents the primary security threat to Sweden, with intelligence officials expecting that risk to grow by 2030.

Military buildup

Nilsson stated that Moscow “has repeatedly shown that it is prepared to use significant military force to achieve its political objectives and is devoting significant resources to increasing its military capability.”

He noted that, beyond the war in Ukraine, Russia is expanding its presence in the Baltic Sea region, which he described as strategically vital both economically and militarily.

The warning coincides with ongoing talks in Geneva involving Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. negotiators aimed at finding a path toward ending the nearly four-year conflict in Ukraine.

Hybrid warfare concerns

Nilsson cautioned against a rushed ceasefire that could allow Russia to regroup militarily.

“If the war in Ukraine were to end on Russia’s terms and if a ceasefire were followed by the easing of sanctions against Russia, the speed of this (military) buildup would increase. At the same time, existing Russian resources could be mobilized, which would have an impact on security in our immediate vicinity,” he said.

He also pointed to what he described as expanding hybrid tactics by Moscow.

“Including what I call advanced sabotage: assassination plots, serious criminal arsons and attacks on critical infrastructure,” Nilsson told AFP.

Sources: Digi24.ro, AFP, Agerpres