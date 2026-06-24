Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor plans retaliation, says insider source

The former Duke is planning revenge.

Life inside Britain’s royal circles has looked very different for Prince Andrew in recent years.

Once a prominent member of the monarchy, the former Duke of York has seen his public role dramatically reduced amid a series of controversies. Now, fresh reports suggest he remains deeply unhappy with how events have unfolded — particularly when it comes to his relationship with King Charles.

According to claims published by Closer magazine, Andrew believes he has been treated unfairly and feels increasingly isolated from the institution he once represented.

The report cites an unnamed source who claims the Duke of York is becoming a major headache for the Royal Family.

“Make no mistake, this is a man who’s hell bent on revenge and with nothing much left to lose,” the source said to Express.

The same source added that Andrew has become “the epitome of a nightmare for the royal family as a whole.”

No evidence was provided to support those claims, and Buckingham Palace has not publicly commented on the report.

Frustration directed at King Charles

According to the source, much of Andrew’s anger is focused on his older brother.

“Andrew is absolutely seething and has convinced himself that Charles is deliberately trying to erase him and the entire York branch of the family,” the insider claimed.

Reports suggest Andrew remains particularly upset about losing access to Royal Lodge and relocating to a smaller property on the Sandringham Estate.

The source also alleged that Andrew is unhappy about the way his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, fit into the monarchy’s future plans.

“He’s furious about the way he’s being treated and has no intention of backing down quietly,” the source said.

“He refuses to take even a shred of accountability and claims the way he’s been treated is a disgrace.”

A difficult few years

Andrew’s standing within the Royal Family has steadily declined following a series of scandals.

Most recently, his name appeared in documents connected to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Those records included communications showing the two men remained in contact after Epstein’s conviction.

Appearing in the files does not itself imply wrongdoing, and Andrew has repeatedly denied any misconduct.

Earlier this year, he was also arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He was later released under investigation, and proceedings remain ongoing.

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing in relation to that matter as well.

Royal future remains uncertain

While King Charles has not stripped Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie of their titles, reports continue to suggest that Andrew feels increasingly sidelined as the monarchy moves forward under his brother’s reign.

Publicly, the Royal Family has largely avoided discussing the issue.

Privately, according to the claims made by Closer’s source, tensions may be far from resolved.

Whether those frustrations eventually spill further into public view remains unclear, but the latest reports suggest the relationship between Andrew and the institution he once served remains deeply strained.