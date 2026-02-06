The lineup for Turning Point USA’s halftime show is here – and it includes a former Super Bowl performer

Are you going to watch the Super Bowl Halftime Show or the All-American Halftime Show?

Think back to the year 2004. Now think back to the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVIII.

It was the infamous show in which a wardrobe malfunction exposed Janet Jackson, but she was not the only performer.

Justin Timberlake, Nelly, P. Diddy, and Kid Rock were also part of the show — and now, 22 years later, one of them is returning to a halftime stage.

Not the Super Bowl stage, that is — but Turning Point USA’s All-American Halftime Show.

The lineup is ready

Turning Point USA has revealed that the All-American Halftime Show will feature:

Kid Rock

Brantley Gilbert

Lee Brice

Gabby Barrett

The show has been presented as an alternative to the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show, where the Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny is set to perform.

The announcement of Bad Bunny has drawn harsh criticism from conservatives, as he did not perform in the U.S. during his most recent tour, citing concerns that his audience could be targeted by ICE enforcement raids.

Instead, he performed exclusively in Puerto Rico.

In interviews, he has made it clear that the decision was not made out of hate, noting that he has previously toured in the U.S.

Known for expletives and profanity

Considering the All-American Halftime Show is marketed as an event celebrating “Faith, Family & Freedom,” Kid Rock may seem like a controversial choice.

He has a long history of using expletives and profane language during live performances, on social media, and in interviews.

According to Countryrebel.com, Kid Rock recently told conservative influencer Benny Johnson that fans “can expect exactly what they think” he will do — and should also “expect the unexpected.”

Sources: Turning Point USA, Countryrebel.com