There is “no chance” a strike on Iran would pull U.S. into a new, long war, J. D. Vance says

The U.S. navy has been building up near Iran, with Donald Trump repeatedly threatening Teheran.

Strains between Washington and Tehran have intensified over Iran’s nuclear activities.

U.S. President Donald Trump has warned of possible military action, despite previously asserting the U.S. “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear program in strikes last year.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has threatened retaliation if attacked, while Iranian officials continue to insist their nuclear work is peaceful.

So far, Donald Trump has not ordered a strike on Iran, but unsuccesful talks Thursday between the U.S. and Iran keeps the potenital for a U.S. strike on Iran alive.

But if the U.S. was to attack Iran, it would not draw the U.S. into another prolonged war in the Middle East – at least according to the vice president.

“No chance”

In an interview with The Washington Post published Thursday, J. D. Vance argued that any strike would serve as a warning to Tehran rather than the start of a drawn-out campaign.

He insisted there was “no chance” the United States would become entangled in an open-ended regional war.

Rising tensions

In the interview with The Washington Post, Vance cautioned against drawing overly rigid lessons from past conflicts.

“I do think we have to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past,” he said. “I also think that we have to avoid overlearning the lessons of the past.”

He maintained that diplomacy remains the preferred route, but added that progress “depends on what the Iranians do and what they say.”

Sources: The Washington Post, The Times of Israel