Trump allegedly offers Kurds protection in return for attacking Iran

The POTUS is allegedly trying to get the Iraqi Kurds to attack western Iran.

As tensions rise between Washington and Tehran, the Trump administration is quietly reaching out to regional players.

Behind the scenes, U.S. officials appear to be exploring ways to weaken the Iranian government from within.

Contacts with Kurdish leaders suggest a strategy that could open a new front inside Iran’s borders.

According to officials, who spoke with The Washington Post, US President Donald Trump has approached Kurdish leaders in Iraq and Iran about cooperating with U.S. efforts against Tehran.

The proposal reportedly involves Kurdish groups mobilising in western Iran while the United States provides military support.

The discussions come as Washington weighs the possibility of deeper involvement in the conflict and searches for allies capable of challenging Iran’s leadership from inside the country.

Courting Kurdish allies

According to the officials, Trump held calls with senior Kurdish political figures, including leaders in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region. During those conversations, he allegedly urged Kurdish groups to align with the United States rather than Tehran.

A senior official from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan told the newspaper that Washington asked Iraqi Kurdish authorities not to block Iranian Kurdish fighters operating from Iraqi territory. The request also included logistical assistance if an uprising were to begin.

In return, Kurdish forces would reportedly receive U.S. air support and other forms of military assistance if they moved into western Iran.

Risky calculation

The proposal places Kurdish leaders in a difficult position. Iraqi Kurdish authorities have long tried to maintain a fragile understanding with Iran, allowing Iranian Kurdish political groups to shelter in the region as long as they avoided armed operations against Tehran.

Officials in Iraq have signalled caution. Baghdad’s foreign ministry has said the country would not permit its territory to be used for attacks against neighbouring states.

Analysts warn Kurdish groups may hesitate before committing. Washington has historically relied on Kurdish forces in regional conflicts but has also withdrawn support when strategic priorities shifted.

Some experts say Kurdish militias inside Iran remain relatively small and could struggle to expand a rebellion beyond Kurdish-majority areas.

