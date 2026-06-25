Trump calls his own senator a ‘lunatic’ — then the senator changes his mind

The atmosphere in the room was incredibly tense.

Political alliances often look solid from the outside. But when the doors close and the cameras turn off, those friendships can shatter in seconds. Sometimes, keeping your own team in line requires a massive fight.

Exploding tempers

Tensions boiled over on Capitol Hill this week. Four Republican senators recently signaled they might support a new plan to limit presidential war powers.

The proposal aimed to force Donald Trump to seek approval before continuing military action in Iran. The president did not take the news well.

He confronted his party members directly during a private gathering. Things quickly escalated into a screaming match, according to the Daily Mail.

Bill Cassidy tried to explain the group’s reasoning. Trump immediately shut him down. The president ordered him to “sit down” while calling the lawmaker a “lunatic.”

A sudden shift

Cassidy attempted to defuse the tension by calling the president “brother.” Trump rejected the friendly title. He instead mocked the senator over his recent primary election defeat.

The atmosphere in the room was incredibly tense. Fellow lawmaker John Kennedy told reporters that the president was “mad as a murder hornet” during the clash.

Yet the fierce yelling eventually worked. Shortly after the brutal meeting, Cassidy and Senator Rand Paul took a quiet trip down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Vice President JD Vance brought the two men into the White House Situation Room. He successfully convinced them to abandon the plan.

Giving up ground

The administration argued restricting the military would ruin a pending peace deal with Iran. Paul, usually a harsh critic of foreign conflicts, publicly folded.

He published his explanation on the social media platform X shortly after.

“Since hostilities seem to be over and the President asked me to give consideration to his negotiating position, I will do so,” Paul wrote. He added, “My vote of present is a way to give the President more space and leverage to negotiate a lasting peace.”

Lingering friction

As he left the Capitol, Trump praised the gathering. He called it a “great meeting” while speaking to the press. Still, he made sure to drop a subtle threat.

“We like our leader. We like everybody, really, in the room,” Trump noted, as reported by the Daily Mail. He then added, “I don’t like a few people, but that’s okay, I think you know who they are.”

The public display of force shows exactly how the administration handles internal rebellion. Loyalty remains the only currency that matters in Washington.

Sources: Daily Mail, X