Trump erases inconvenient facts in massive push to rewrite US history

It goes far beyond changing the tone of a parade.

Every country tells a story about how it came to be.

Those tales get passed down through generations, shaping national pride and identity.

But sometimes, leaders decide the old story needs a serious edit.

A new historical lens

The United States is gearing up for its 250th birthday. As the massive milestone approaches, the current administration is taking a red pen to the past according to reporting by Onet.

President Donald Trump has launched a sweeping effort to reshape how public institutions present American heritage. It goes far beyond changing the tone of a parade.

Through recent executive orders, he dissolved diversity programs across federal agencies. Websites belonging to the military and various departments quickly scrubbed mentions of people of color, queer individuals, and prominent women.

Scrubbing the archives

The Department of Defense deleted digital content highlighting race and gender earlier this year. Arlington National Cemetery dropped specific educational programs.

Minority groups vanished from the digital record. The Air Force took down a tribute to ten female bomber pilots. The Navy deleted pages honoring Japanese American soldiers and indigenous code talkers.

Jonathan Alter is a historian who spoke to The Guardian about the shift. “Trump is not and never has been an expert in history, but he advocates a return to the past,” Alter said.

Battle at the museum

The campaign eventually reached physical spaces. Trump targeted the prestigious Smithsonian Institution in May, demanding his lawyers review exhibits across 21 museums.

The museum leadership refused to comply with the White House demands. They stood their ground despite threats to their federal funding.

National parks faced similar pressure to alter informational plaques. At Independence National Historical Park, officials removed an exhibit detailing the lives of nine enslaved people owned by George Washington.

Halting the erasure

A federal judge intervened this June to pause the park alterations.

Arizona District Judge Angel Kelley blocked the project in a sharp ruling. “Under the guise of preserving American dignity, this administration seeks to present a narrow version of history by ordering the removal of all plaques, panels, and displays in national parks that do not align with its preferred message, thus spreading half-truths,” Kelley wrote.

Historians view these removals as a dangerous warning sign.

Alessio Ponzio teaches at Memorial University of Newfoundland and shared his concerns with NPR. “If we erase memory, we truly forget these people. It’s an act of violence, very subtle, but it can really damage someone’s psyche. The message is clear: I don’t acknowledge your presence,” Ponzio said.

Sources: The Guardian, NPR, Onet