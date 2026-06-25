Trump forgets who he is endorsing in onstage memory lapse

The awkwardness continued for a few moments.

Public speaking is a demanding skill that requires sharp focus and a rock solid memory.

When a seasoned politician steps up to the microphone, the crowd expects a flawless performance. But sometimes, the brain simply refuses to cooperate on stage.

A missing detail

Donald Trump travelled to a recent campaign rally in Pennsylvania with a single mission in mind. The president needed to endorse a specific local politician on stage.

Yet just two minutes into his address, the momentum stalled. The 80 year old leader apparently forgot the name of the exact man he travelled there to support.

“We got to get a certain, we got to get a certain very talented, uhh, congressman reelected,” Trump told the crowd in Macungie, as reported by the Irish Star.

He then scanned the room to find Representative Ryan Mackenzie. “You know that we got to get him, where are you? Where are you, Mr. Congressman? We’ve got to get you back in,” the president said.

Brushing it off

The awkwardness continued for a few more moments. Trump spoke about the candidate again without actually mentioning his identity.

“We got to make sure you vote for our congressman here. I’m not doing this for my help,” he added.

Luckily, a police sergeant took the stage next and clearly named the representative. That helpful prompt seemed to finally jog the president’s memory.

“We got to get Ryan Mackenzie elected. We got to get Ryan elected,” Trump told the audience. He then took a harsh tone, telling the candidate: “Run up here, Ryan, fast. Nobody wants to hear you. Come on, just run. Nobody wants to hear you, Ryan.”

A growing pattern

This public stumble happens at a tough time for the administration. Poll numbers are falling, and voters keep asking questions about the president’s mental fitness.

Just days earlier, he slipped up again during a live Fox News broadcast. While discussing billionaire Elon Musk, the president used the wrong name.

“My friend Leon,” Trump stated on June 21, before catching the slip. “My friend Elon is going to be very happy,” he corrected.

In mid-June, the president repeatedly challenged his rivals after completing a Montreal Cognitive Assessment. He boasted that the test proves extreme intelligence. But doctors point out that it is actually a basic 15 minute clinical tool used to detect early signs of dementia.

Sources: The Irish Star, Fox News