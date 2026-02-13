Trump hands over U.S. military base to foreign forces

According to a press release, the departure from the base was completed “as part of a deliberate and conditions-based transition”.

Others are reading now

American troops have ended their deployment at a key outpost in southern Syria, closing a chapter that lasted more than ten years.

The departure from al-Tanf signals a recalibration of Washington’s military role in the country, even as officials stress that operations against ISIS will continue.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Thursday in a press release, that the withdrawal was part of a “deliberate and conditions-based transition” aimed at reducing the overall US presence.

The garrison had been central to counter-ISIS missions under Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.

New political landscape

The move comes as Washington strengthens ties with Syria’s new president, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, who took power after Bashar al-Assad was overthrown in December 2024.

Also read

Al-Sharaa previously headed a US-designated terrorist organization and until recently faced a $10 million bounty. He has since sought to consolidate disparate armed factions into a unified governing structure.

The Trump administration has publicly backed him, arguing his earlier extremist associations no longer define his leadership and highlighting cooperation against ISIS.

Persistent threats

Security concerns remain. In December, an ISIS ambush near Palmyra killed two Iowa Army National Guard soldiers and an American interpreter.

US officials pledged continued pressure on the group. Last week, CENTCOM said it had “located and destroyed an ISIS communication site, critical logistics node, and weapons storage facilities with 50 precision munitions delivered by fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and unmanned aircraft.”

CNN has reported that Syria’s military includes fighters with varied backgrounds and ideologies.

Also read

In November, Al-Sharaa became the first Syrian head of state to visit the White House. “He’s a very strong leader,” President Donald Trump said, also describing him as “a tough guy from a tough place.” The visit followed a partial easing of US sanctions.

“Streamlining” forces

The Pentagon announced in April 2025 that it would streamline its forces in Syria, pointing to ISIS’s loss of territorial control in 2019 as a basis for the shift.

“U.S. forces remain poised to respond to any ISIS threats that arise in the region as we support partner-led efforts to prevent the terrorist network’s resurgence,” CENTCOM Commander Adm. Brad Cooper said in the press release. “Maintaining pressure on ISIS is essential to protecting the U.S. homeland and strengthening regional security.”

Syria’s defense ministry said its troops assumed control of al-Tanf in coordination with US forces.

Sources: US Central Command (CENTCOM), Syria’s Defense Ministry, CNN